First Warning Forecast: Several chances for showers & storms through midweek

ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Surface Map Forecast.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Several rain chances through midweek. Warming back to the 80s to end the week.

A cooler start this morning with many locations in the 50s. Highs will struggle to reach the 70s again today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers building in this afternoon. It will get a bit breezy today as east winds pick up through the day.

Day Planner - AM.png

More showers and storms on Wednesday. Highs will reach the low 70s and it will be windy with SE winds gusting to 30 mph.

A step warmer to end the week with highs climbing to near 80. Showers and storms will continue for Thursday and Friday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

We will finally break out of this soggy pattern just in time for the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s both days.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: E 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E 10-15
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SE 10-20 G30

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Grasses, Trees)
UV Index: 1 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

