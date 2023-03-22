First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 70s to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A stretch of days in the 60s and 70s to end the week. Tracking several smaller rain chances.

Not as cold this morning with temperatures starting out in the 40s. We will warm to the low 60s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with isolated showers possible.

The warming trend continues with highs reaching the upper 70s on Thursday. Expect partly cloudy skies with SW winds ramping up, 10 to 20 with gusts to near 30 mph.

Highs will linger in the mid to upper 70s for Friday and Saturday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible. The biggest rain chances will be Friday PM to Saturday AM. It will still be windy with W/SW winds at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Sunshine is back for Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and light winds. Rain will return to start next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

