First Warning Forecast: Several days in the 80s and 90s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Highs in the 80s and 90s to end the week. Tracking rain for the end of the weekend to early next week.

A big step warmer today with highs in the upper 80s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with an isolated shower or storm possible. A few showers will move through early this morning, then a shower or storms could fire up this afternoon to evening. The biggest risk for storms will be in NC, south of the Albemarle Sound.

WTKR News 3

Get ready for a summer preview to end the week. Highs will climb to the mid 90s on Friday and the humidity will increase too. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday. Highs will return to the mid 90s on Saturday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. A typical summertime “pop-up” shower or storm is possible.

WTKR News 3

We are tracking a cold front for Sunday. Expect scattered showers and storms late Sunday into early next week. Cooler air will move in behind the front. Highs will drop from near 90 on Sunday to the mid 70s on Monday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/W 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

