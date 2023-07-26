Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Several days with a heat index in the triple digits

Posted at 4:52 AM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 04:52:33-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Several days feeling like the triple digits. Heat index near 110 to end the work week. Tracking a cold front for Sunday.

Another step warmer today with highs in the low 90s and an afternoon heat index near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm possible, mainly in the afternoon.

We will warm to the mid 90s on Thursday with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect more sunshine with slim rain chances.

Highs will reach the upper 90s on Friday with an afternoon heat index near 110. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with an isolated shower/storm possible.

Changes move in for the weekend in the form of a cold front. We will still be hot and humid on Saturday with highs in the upper 90s and a heat index near 110. Highs will dip to the upper 80s on Sunday. The cold front will bring us scattered showers and storms with the bigger rain chances on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
A tropical wave is located south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Some development of this system is possible later this week and into the weekend while it moves west to WNW over the tropical Atlantic.
* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)
* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

