First Warning Forecast: Several days with a heat index over 100

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity to end the week. Several days with a heat index in the triple digits.

Hot & humid again today with highs in the low to mid 90s and an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a stray shower or storm possible.

WTKR News 3

The hot and humid stretch continues through the weekend. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with heat indices reaching 100 to 105. An isolated shower/storm is possible (20 to 30% chance).

The heat and humidity stay locked in for next week. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s and with the mugginess it will feel more like 100 to 105 each afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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