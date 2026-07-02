First Warning Forecast: Several days with a heat index to 105+

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Extreme heat and humidity to end the week and for the holiday weekend.

*** Heat Advisory is in effect for much of SE VA and NE NC for Thursday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat index values could hit 105+.

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*** Extreme Heat Watch/Warning is in effect for most of SE VA and NE NC for Friday from 10 AM to 8 PM. Heat index values could hit 110+.

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Another step warmer today with highs in the mid 90s. With the humidity it will feel more like 105 this afternoon. We will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with a slim chance for a shower/storm.

Even hotter on Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Afternoon heat index values will climb to near 110. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slim chance for a “pop-up” shower or storm.

The extreme heat and humidity continue for the holiday weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110. With all of the heat and humidity, a “pop-up” shower or storm is possible.

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Bigger rain chances move in early next week with a cold front. Temperatures will drop to the 80s by midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

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