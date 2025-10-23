First Warning Forecast: Several days with sunshine and highs in the 60s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cooling to the 60s and lots of sunshine to end the week.

Nice again today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s, just below normal for this time of year. Still a bit breezy today with a west wind at 10 to 15 and gusts to 20 mph.

Highs will drop to the mid 60s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. The wind will continue to relax.

On the cooler side this weekend with highs in the low 60s. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with very low rain chances.

Highs will remain in the low 60s to start next week. More clouds will build in, and rain will return as an area of low pressure tries to develop along the Southeast coast.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-15

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Melissa is centered about 240 miles SSE of Kingston, Jamaica and moving WNW at 3 mph. Slow forward speed and a gradual turn to the NW or NNW is forecast during the next day or two, followed by a westward turn by the weekend. On the forecast track, Melissa is expected to be near Jamaica and the southwestern portion of Haiti during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected during the next day or so, but significant strengthening is expected by late Friday and over the weekend. Melissa is forecast to become a hurricane in a couple of days.

