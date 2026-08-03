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First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances and muggy this week

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms several days this week. Highs warming from the 80s to 90s. Muggy all week, making it feel like the 90s to 100+.
First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances and muggy this week
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Several chances for showers and storms this week. Highs in the 80s to 90s and very humid.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as a cold front lingers to our west. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, but it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity.

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With the front stalled out across the region we will be stuck in this weather pattern for most of the week. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers/storms tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s but feeling more like the 90s.

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For the second half of the work week rain chances will trend lower, but the heat and humidity will trend higher. Highs will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb to the triple digits.

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Today: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Grasses)
UV Index: 7 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
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Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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