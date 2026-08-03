First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances and muggy this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several chances for showers and storms this week. Highs in the 80s to 90s and very humid.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as a cold front lingers to our west. Highs will reach the mid 80s today, but it will feel more like the mid 90s with the humidity.

WTKR News 3

With the front stalled out across the region we will be stuck in this weather pattern for most of the week. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers/storms tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s but feeling more like the 90s.

WTKR News 3

For the second half of the work week rain chances will trend lower, but the heat and humidity will trend higher. Highs will warm to the upper 80s and low 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb to the triple digits.

WTKR News 3

Today: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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