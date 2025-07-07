First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances this week, Hot & humid again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The remnants of Chantal continue moving across the Mid-Atlantic. A hot and humid week ahead with several chances for showers and storms.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as the remnants of Chantal move over Virginia. Winds will step up a bit, south to southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Highs will return to the upper 80s, but it will feel more like the upper 90s to 100 with the humidity.

Tuesday looks like the hottest day of the week. Highs will reach the mid 90s with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect upper 80s to low 90s for the rest of the week with a heat index in the triple digits.

Each day this week will have a chance for scattered showers and storms as a stationary front lingers across the Mid-Atlantic. Strong to severe storms are possible with a risk for localized flooding.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S/SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Chantal moving through southern and eastern Virginia. Chantal is centered about 70 miles ENE of Danville, VA. The depression is moving toward the northeast near 15 mph and this motion is expected to continue.

Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast.

