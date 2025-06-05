First Warning Forecast: Several rain chances to end the week and weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain to end the week and for the weekend. Temperatures near normal but with more humidity.

An area of low pressure will slide along the Carolina coastline today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers building in from south to north. Higher rain chances and totals in NC, lower in VA. Highs will top out near 80 today.

Showers continue for Friday morning but should move out by midday. Clouds will start to clear out in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Showers and storms return for the weekend as a cold front moves through the region. The biggest rain/storm chance will be Saturday afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 80s through the weekend and it will still be humid.

Highs in the 80s, humidity, and an unsettled weather pattern will stick around for the first half of next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs near 80. Winds: E/N 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

