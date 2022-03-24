First Warning Forecast: Several rounds of rain and storms today, Severe storm threat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and storms moving in, plus a threat for severe weather. Still warm to end the work week but much cooler for the weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with several rounds of showers and storms moving through. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, including damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes. It will still be warm (and muggy) with temperatures lingering in the upper 60s to low 70s all day.

WTKR News 3

We will get a chance to dry out on Friday. Any leftover showers should move off the coast early Friday morning and we will see the sunshine return by midday. Temperatures will drop to the mid and upper 60s tomorrow.

Even cooler air is set to move in this weekend with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. A few showers are possible Saturday, but we will see partly cloudy skies most of the weekend. Winds will ramp up, west at 10 to 20 on Saturday and NW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph on Sunday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain & Storms, Breezy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 10-15

Tonight: Rain Moving Out. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Juniper, Birch, Sycamore)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

