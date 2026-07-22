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First Warning Forecast: Several rounds of showers and storms through midweek

Showers and storms through midweek as a cold front slowly moves through the region. Flood Watch today and tomorrow. Cooler and less humid air moves in to end the week.
First Warning Forecast: Several rounds of showers and storms through midweek
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Several chances for showers and storms through midweek. A break from the heat and humidity for the second half of the week.

A slow-moving cold front will slide through the region today and tomorrow. Expect mostly cloudy skies with on and off showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with localized flooding and gusty winds. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s today, but it will still be humid.

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Changes move in behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the low 80s and the humidity will come down starting Thursday. We will still have some leftover showers/storms on Thursday and even Friday, but rain chances should gradually drop to end the week.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s this weekend with a break in the humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower/storm possible.

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Today: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20
Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Grasses)
UV Index: 5 (Medium)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Bertha is moving generally west off the Gulf Coast. On the forecast track, Bertha will move near or along the northern Gulf Coast during the next couple of days.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast to continue over the next several days.

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Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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