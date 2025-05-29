First Warning Forecast: Several rounds of storms on the way to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The soggy stretch continues. Multiple chances for severe thunderstorms to wrap up the week.

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 70s, near normal for this time of year. A spotty shower is possible during the day with scattered showers/storms developing this evening to tonight. Severe storms are possible, mainly in NC.

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Friday, with the biggest chance in the afternoon to evening. Severe storms are possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts, hail, and localized flooding. Highs will warm to the low 80s tomorrow.

Looking like a bit of a 50/50 weekend. Scattered showers and storms will return for Saturday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Severe storms are possible, and it will be windy on Saturday. We will see more sunshine, lower rain chances, and light winds on Sunday. Highs will return to the upper 70s through the weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Spotty Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NW/E 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Trees)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

