First Warning Forecast: Several storm chances through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several chances for showers and storms through midweek. A break from the heat and humidity for the second half of the week.

Hot & humid today with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon heat index values will climb to the triple digits. Another chance for scattered showers and storms today, including a risk for severe storms. The wind will pick up through the day, SW at 10 to 20 mph.

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A slow-moving cold front will slide through the region on Wednesday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with localized flooding and gusty winds.

Changes move in for the second half of the week behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the low and mid 80s and the humidity will come down a bit. We will still have some leftover showers/storms on Thursday and even Friday, but rain chances should gradually drop to end the week.

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Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Bertha moving NW off the Gulf Coast of Florida. On the forecast track, Bertha will move near or along the northern Gulf coast during the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is possible later today, followed by gradual weakening through the middle of this week.

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