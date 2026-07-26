First Warning Forecast: Several storm chances to start the week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will remain mostly clear. Clouds build in overnight along with a few isolated storms. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Monday morning will be partly sunny. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. There is a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat for isolated strong to severe storms. Storms will be capable of producing heavy downpours and damaging wind gusts. Isolated showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon.

A level 2 out of 5 severe threat is in place for Tuesday. A round of showers moves through in the morning with the strongest storms during the afternoon and evening. Strong storms will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

Spotty shower and storm chances linger throughout the rest of the week. Highs will be near average in the mid to upper 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar