First Warning Forecast: Several storm chances to start the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several chances for showers and storms this week. A break from the heat for midweek.

Still hot and humid, but not as bad as the weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s today with an afternoon heat index near 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers/storms developing this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and localized flooding.

WTKR News 3

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with another chance for showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and localized flooding. Highs will top out near 90 tomorrow with an afternoon heat index near 100.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the mid 80s. It will still be humid so it will feel like the mid 90s. Temperatures will climb back into the low and mid 90s for the end of the week. Heat indices will rise to near 100 on Thursday and near 110 on Friday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs near 90. Winds: W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Extreme)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time.

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