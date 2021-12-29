First Warning Forecast: Several warm days and multiple rain chances this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The warming trend continues… Highs will climb to the low 70s today, almost 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect some sunshine this morning but clouds will build in by midday. A spotty shower is possible during the day, but rain chances will go up tonight.

We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with one round of rain moving through in the morning and another round of rain in the evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in NC. Highs will drop to the low 60s, still warm for this time of year.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s on Friday. As we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with rain moving in overnight Friday to Saturday.

It will still be warm this weekend but soggy. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers on Saturday and widespread rain on Sunday. Highs will return to the low 70s on Saturday and mid 60s on Sunday. Much cooler air moves in on Monday.

Today: Clouds Building In, Spotty Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: N/W 5-10

