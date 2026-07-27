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First Warning Forecast: Severe storm chances to start the week

Scattered showers/storms today with highs in the low 80s. Warming to the upper 80s tomorrow with another chance for storms. A nice stretch to end the week.
First Warning Forecast: Severe storm chances to start the week
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
More heat and humidity to start the week with showers and storms. More sunshine and more comfortable to end the week.

Partly cloudy today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s today with more humidity.

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Warming to the upper 80s tomorrow, closer to normal for this time of year. Most of the day will be partly cloudy with a southerly breeze. Showers and storms will develop later in the day. Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow evening/night.

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Still warm and humid on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. We will see a return to sunshine.

The weather looks great for the end of the work week. Highs will settle in the mid 80s with lower humidity. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.

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Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 8 (High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Very high

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
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X: @MHendersonWTKR

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