First Warning Forecast: Severe storm chances to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat and humidity to start the week with showers and storms. More sunshine and more comfortable to end the week.

Partly cloudy today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 80s today with more humidity.

WTKR News 3

Warming to the upper 80s tomorrow, closer to normal for this time of year. Most of the day will be partly cloudy with a southerly breeze. Showers and storms will develop later in the day. Strong to severe storms are possible tomorrow evening/night.

WTKR News 3

Still warm and humid on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s. We will see a return to sunshine.

The weather looks great for the end of the work week. Highs will settle in the mid 80s with lower humidity. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.

WTKR News 3

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very high

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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