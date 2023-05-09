First Warning Forecast: Severe storm risk today, Cooler midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe storm risk today. A nice end to the work week. Watching rain chances for the weekend.

Strong to severe storms are possible today with a risk for damaging wind gusts. The biggest chance for showers and storms will be this afternoon to evening (2 pm to 8 pm). Highs will reach the upper 70s by midday and start to fall through the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Clouds will clear out early on Wednesday, so most of the day will be sunny. It will be a bit cooler with highs near 70.

The warmer air returns for the end of the week. Highs will climb to the upper 70s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday.

WTKR News 3

A few scattered showers/storms are possible this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. As of now, rain chances are only at a 20% to 30% chance. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday and drop to the upper 70s on Sunday.



Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

