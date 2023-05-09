Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Severe storm risk today, Cooler midweek

WX Lightning 2.png
SPC Day 1.png
Severe Threats.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:57 AM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 04:57:29-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Severe storm risk today. A nice end to the work week. Watching rain chances for the weekend.

Strong to severe storms are possible today with a risk for damaging wind gusts. The biggest chance for showers and storms will be this afternoon to evening (2 pm to 8 pm). Highs will reach the upper 70s by midday and start to fall through the afternoon.

SPC Day 1.png

Clouds will clear out early on Wednesday, so most of the day will be sunny. It will be a bit cooler with highs near 70.

The warmer air returns for the end of the week. Highs will climb to the upper 70s on Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

A few scattered showers/storms are possible this weekend with a mix of sun and clouds. As of now, rain chances are only at a 20% to 30% chance. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday and drop to the upper 70s on Sunday.
 

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-15
Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Poplar)
UV Index: 5 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Green)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Pollen Bar Graph.png

 

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV