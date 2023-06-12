First Warning Forecast: Severe storm risk, warm, and humid to start the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Severe storms risk, warm, and humid today. Highs in the 80s for most of the week. Lower rain chances after today.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with a chance for showers and storms. A few showers are possible this morning but expect more rain and a storm risk later this afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, including the threat of damaging wind gusts, hail, and tornadoes. Highs will reach the mid 80s today and it will be humid.

Highs will dip to the low 80s tomorrow with lower humidity. We will see partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

Highs will linger in the low to mid 80s (near normal) for the second half of the week. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with low rain chances.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time



