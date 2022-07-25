Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Severe storm threat, Several days feeling like 100+

WX Lightning 2.png
SPC Day 1.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
SPC Day 2.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:30 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 04:30:40-04

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A threat for severe storms to start the work week, plus several days with a heat index in the triple digits.

Hot and humid again today with highs in the mid 90s and an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. Expect more sunshine this morning with clouds building this afternoon. It will be windy today with SW winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Scattered showers and storms will move in late this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

SPC Day 1.png

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with a bigger chance for rain and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and localized flooding. Highs will only reach the upper 80s on Tuesday, but it will still be muggy.

Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png

The heat and humidity crank up for the second half of the work week. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s but feeling more like 100 to 110. Expect partly cloudy skies with an afternoon scattered shower/storm possible each day.

Heat Index Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Sun & Clouds, Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20G30
Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

