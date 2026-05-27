First Warning Forecast: Severe storms possible this evening

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few breaks in the clouds will help to destabilize the atmosphere, making way for a round of strong to severe storms this evening. Damaging wind gusts will be possible.

Our weather pattern shifts to be drier and brighter for the rest of the week. Highs will hover in the 70s with much lower rain chances.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar