Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

Severe storms possible tonight, leftover showers Thursday morning...

Showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening and continue through tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and pockets of hail. The biggest chance for storms will be 8 PM to midnight. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

We will see some leftover showers Thursday morning, but rain should move out by midday and clouds will break up in the afternoon. Highs will drop to the upper 60s tomorrow. We will see more sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s this weekend with partly cloudy skies. Our next round of showers will move in early next week.