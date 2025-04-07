First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms today, Much cooler midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the workweek. Much cooler this week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Tracking rain to end the week.

Mostly cloudy today with scattered showers and storms. Rain will become more widespread this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and areas of localized flooding. Most areas will see 1” to 2” of rainfall today/tonight.

Rain should move out before sunrise Tuesday morning and clouds will clear out by midday. Highs will only reach the mid 50s tomorrow and it will be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

A nice but cool day on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the mid 50s. We will warm back into the 60s to end the week, closer to normal for this time of year.

Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front Friday PM to Saturday AM.

Today: Showers & Storms. Highs near 70. Winds: SW/NW 10-15

Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

