First Warning Forecast: Shower chances through Saturday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, we’ll see mostly cloudy but dry conditions. Highs reach the mid 50s.

Temperatures gradually warm to near 70 by the weekend. An approaching cold front will bring cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers through Saturday. Sunday will be cooler but there will be plenty of sunshine.

Showers return during the middle of next week.

