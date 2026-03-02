First Warning Forecast: Showers and a snow chance to 70s this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly start to the week with scattered showers. Warming to the 70s to end the week.

Get ready for a chilly and breezy day. Temperatures will sneak into the low 40s today, almost 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. It may feel a few degrees colder with a NE wind at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly this afternoon to evening. Some snow could mix in for parts of the Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore, but little to no accumulation is expected.

Scattered showers will linger into Tuesday morning. We will see a mix of clouds throughout the day. Highs will warm to the mid 50s and the wind will relax.

Get ready for a big warming trend for the second half of the week. Highs will climb to the upper 60s on Wednesday and the low to mid 70s for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NE 10-15 G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NE/W 5-10

