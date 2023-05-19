First Warning Forecast: Showers and cooler today, Showers linger this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and breezy to end the work week. More showers this weekend. Cooler and windy next week.

Mostly cloudy skies today with showers building in from south to north. Expect a higher rain chance for areas to the south and east, and a lower rain chance for areas to the north and west. Highs will struggle to reach 70 today and it will still be breezy with an east wind at 10 to 15 and gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Highs will warm to near 80 on Saturday. We will see mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with some leftover scattered showers.

Showers will return for Sunday morning as a cold front moves through. Rain should clear by midday and clouds will break up through the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 70s on Sunday.

We will see several days in the low to mid 70s next week with partly cloudy skies and slim rain chances. Persistent NE winds will ramp up through midweek.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E 10-15 G25

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses, Oak, Mulberry)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Green)

Mosquitoes: High

