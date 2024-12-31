First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms tonight, Cooler to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms for New Year’s Eve. Cold air returns to end the week.

A colder start this morning, but we will still warm into the 60s this afternoon. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a cold front set to move through tonight. Expect scattered showers and storms. A strong to severe storm is possible.

New Year’s Day will be sunny, cooler, and windy. Highs will drop to the mid 50s with winds gusting to near 30 mph.

Highs will drop to the upper 40s for the end of the week. Expect sunshine on Thursday with a mix of clouds on Friday.

Even colder air is set to move in this weekend. Expect highs in the low 40s with overnight lows in the 20s.

Keep a close eye on Monday, as an area of low pressure moves across the region. Based on the temperature trend, the rain could start as snow Monday morning and could end as snow Monday night. As of now… rain is likely, snow is possible.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S/W 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

