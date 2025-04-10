Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms to end the week

ADI Futurecast AM.png
SPC Day 2.png
Severe Threats.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Tracking rain and storms to end the workweek. Cool and breezy this weekend.

Another chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Highs will warm to the mid 60s today, closer to normal for this time of year. Look for building clouds today, mostly sunny this morning to mostly cloudy this afternoon.

Day Planner - AM.png

Our next round of rain is set to move in with a cold front on Friday. Highs will remain in the mid 60s with mostly cloudy skies. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with localized flooding, strong wind gusts, and hail. As the cold front approaches, the wind will pick up, SW at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

High temperatures will linger near 60 this weekend with a N/NW wind at 10 to 20 mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies with leftover showers on Saturday. More sunshine should mix in for Sunday.

Warming up early next week. Highs will climb to the mid 70s for Monday and Tuesday.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: SE 5-15
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 10-20

Weather & Health 
Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)
UV Index: 6 (Medium)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Big Brother Casting Call