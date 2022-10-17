First Warning Forecast: Showers and storms today, Much cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers and storms today, including a severe threat. Back to sunshine tomorrow, but much cooler. Gradually warming up through the end of the week.

Expect two rounds of rain today as a cold front moves through the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with scattered showers. Rain will taper off and clouds will break up by midday through the early afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 70s today. Round two of rain will move in this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and pockets of hail.

WTKR News 3

Clouds will clear out Tuesday morning and we will be back to sunshine for the afternoon. It will be much cooler behind the cold front. Highs will struggle to hit 60 tomorrow. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 60 on Wednesday.

WTKR News 3

Sunshine will continue for the end of the work week as we gradually warm up. Highs will reach the mid 60s on Thursday, the upper 60s on Friday, and the low 70s this weekend.

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows near 50. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

