First Warning Forecast: Showers in NC today, Scattered showers Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain chances linger to end the week. A break from the heat and humidity.

The slow-moving cold front will stall out across North Carolina today. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly in NC. Highs will return to near 80 today with a bit of a NE breeze.

WTKR News 3

Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s this weekend with a break in the humidity. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers possible Saturday. Skies will clear on Sunday.

Heat and humidity will return for next week. Highs will climb into the 90s on Tuesday. Most of the week will be in the mid to upper 80s. Expect another round of showers/storms Tuesday to Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.

WTKR News 3

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows near 70. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The remnants of Bertha are moving inland near Houston, Texas.

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR