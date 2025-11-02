First Warning Forecast: Showers increase overnight, sunshine returns by Tuesday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, clouds build in ahead of our next storm system. Rain showers increase overnight. Lows will be in the mid 50s. Moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible early Monday morning.

Showers linger into the commute hours. By the afternoon, we’ll start to dry out. High temperatures Monday will be in the low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine returns for the rest of the work week. Highs will be near normal for this time of year in the low to mid 60s.

Next weekend there’s increasing chances of isolated showers with an approaching cold front.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

No tropical cyclone activity.

