First Warning Forecast: Showers return Saturday night, cooler to start next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Saturday has been mostly dry so far but scattered showers and storms return tonight.

An approaching cold front will bring much needed rainfall Saturday night through Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be much cooler with highs only in the upper 50s.

Skies clear by Monday morning. The week will start out in the mid 60s. Temperatures rebound a little closer to normal by Wednesday. Another approaching system will bring scattered showers Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

Isolated shower chances linger through the end of the week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar