First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms, building heat & humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several chances for showers and storms this week. Highs in the 80s to 90s and very humid.

We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. The biggest chance of rain will be this afternoon to evening. Highs will only reach the mid 80s today, but it will feel more like the low 90s with the humidity.

WTKR News 3

With a front stalled out across the region we will be stuck in this weather pattern through midweek. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers/storms tomorrow. Highs will warm to the upper 80s but feeling more like the upper 90s.

WTKR News 3

For the second half of the work week rain chances will trend lower, but the heat and humidity will trend higher. Highs will warm to the low 90s. The afternoon heat index will climb to the triple digits.

WTKR News 3

Today: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

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