First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms moving in today, Cooler tomorrow

Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Scattered showers and storms building in today. Another round of rain to end the week.

Warm again today with highs reaching the mid 80s, almost 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms moving in this afternoon with a cold front. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Rain should move out Wednesday morning and clouds will clear out through the afternoon. Highs will drop to the low 70s tomorrow behind the cold front.

Thursday looks good with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s (near normal).

Showers and storms will return for Friday and Saturday as another cold front moves in. Expect scattered showers on Friday with a bigger chance for rain and storms on Saturday.

Today: PM Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-10
Tonight: Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Early AM Showers, Clearing. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium-High (Trees)
UV Index: 7 (Medium-High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High

