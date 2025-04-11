First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms today, Cooler this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain and storms to end the workweek. Cool and breezy this weekend.

Don’t forget your umbrella! Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible with localized flooding, strong wind gusts, and hail. Highs will return to the mid 60s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year.

Cloudy and cool on Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. A few leftover showers (or drizzle) are possible throughout the day. It will be windy with a N/NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

We will take a small step warmer on Sunday to the low 60s. Expect clouds in the morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. It will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Warming up early next week. Highs will climb to the upper 70s on Monday.

Today: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Showers & Storms. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

