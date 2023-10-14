First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms today, Cooler & windy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms today. Cooler and windy tomorrow. Slowly climbing back to the 70s next week.

A cold front is set to move through the region today. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain and storms. Showers will build in through the morning with widespread rain by the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will struggle to reach the low 70s today, but even cooler air will move in behind the front.

Highs will drop to the low 60s on Sunday, 10+ degrees below normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a few leftover showers possible. It will be windy tomorrow with NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Expect a mix of clouds to start the work week with a few spotty showers. Highs will slowly climb… low 60s Monday, mid 60s Tuesday, upper 60s Wednesday.



Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs near 70. Winds: SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE/NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Sean will continue tracking generally WNW over the eastern Atlantic. Weakening is anticipated, and Sean will likely become a post-tropical remnant low by late this weekend.

An area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is showing signs of organization. Environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development this weekend and early next week. A tropical depression is likely to form within the next few days while the system moves west to WNW across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (60%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

