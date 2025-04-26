First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms today, Sunny & cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers and storms today. Sunny and cooler on Sunday.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms as a cold front moves in. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day, but the biggest storm chances will be this evening and tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Highs will return to the low 80s today, it will be humid, and the winds will pick up.

Temperatures will drop on Sunday (behind the cold front) with highs in the low 70s. Clouds will clear first thing in the morning, so most of the day will be sunny. It will be windy tomorrow with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Expect another warming trend early next week with highs climbing from the 70s to the 80s. We will start the week with sunshine, but showers and storms will return starting Wednesday.

Today: Scattered Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers & Storms. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Trees)

UV Index: 6 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

