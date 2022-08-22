First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms, warm & muggy all week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several rain/storm chances this week. Muggy with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms throughout the day. Expect a round of showers and storm this morning, lower rain chances through midday, and another wave of showers and storms this afternoon. Highs will return to the mid 80s today, but it will feel more like the low 90s with the humidity.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a scattered shower/storm possible, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s with a heat index in the low 90s.

Expect more of the same for the second half of the week. A mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms possible (30% to 40% chance each day). Highs in the 80s but feeling more like 90 with the humidity.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could support some slow development of this system while it moves west to WNW at around 10 to 15 mph across the tropical Atlantic during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

