First Warning Forecast: Showers, storms, windy, and warm for Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain returns for Thanksgiving. Much cooler to end the week.

Another round of rain is set to move in today with a cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with showers throughout the day. A strong to severe thunderstorm is possible. Highs will warm to the mid 60s today and it will be windy with a SW to NW wind at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

WTKR News 3

Cooler on Friday with highs in the mid 50s. We will see a nice mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

The upcoming weekend looks mostly dry but much cold. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 40s with overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20.

WTKR News 3

The cold air stays with us for the first half of next week. Expect several days with sunny skies, highs in the 40s, and lows in the 20s.

Today: Showers, Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW/NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-10

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR