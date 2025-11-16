First Warning Forecast: Showers Sunday morning, much cooler next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening showers begin to build in as our next cold front approaches the region. Rain chances increase overnight and linger into Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Showers fade by mid to late morning on Sunday. Highs will be near 70 with plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon.

Much cooler temperatures arrive next week with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Spotty shower chances return after Tuesday.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

