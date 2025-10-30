First Warning Forecast: Showers this morning, Sunny this afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers this morning to sunshine this afternoon. Clear skies, cooler, and windy for Halloween. Sunshine and 60s this weekend.

Another gloomy start with mostly cloudy skies, areas of fog, scattered showers, and even an isolated storm possible this morning. Skies will clear out around midday, and we will see lots of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will warm to near 70 today and it will still be breezy.

WTKR News 3

Sunny, cool, and windy for Friday. Highs will drop to the mid 60s with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. It will be windy with a west wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. The weather looks good for trick or treating with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.

WTKR News 3

The nice weather continues for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies both days with highs in the low to mid 60s and lighter winds. Highs will linger in the 60s for the first half of next week.

Today: AM Rain, PM Sun, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: S/SW 10-15 G25

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 10-15 G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 10-20 G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Hurricane Melissa moving over the Atlantic, away from the Bahamas. On the forecast track, the core of Melissa is expected to move away from the southeastern and central Bahamas this morning, then pass near or to the west of Bermuda later today and tonight.

Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts. Further strengthening is possible today before weakening likely begins on Friday.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR