First Warning Forecast: Showers this weekend, Extremely cold next week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A quick warming trend to start the weekend. Extremely cold air moves in next week.

Not as cold, but still chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s. We will head back to the mid 40s this afternoon with lots of sunshine.

Warming to the 50s to start the weekend, before a cold front moves in. Scattered rain showers are expected Saturday, with the biggest chance from mid-morning to early afternoon.

Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Sunday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Some rain could shift to snow Sunday evening as the moisture moves out and temperatures drop. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

The coldest air of the season moves in next week. Highs will drop to the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows in the teens. Snow is possible for midweek, but chances are iffy at this point.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Overnight. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

