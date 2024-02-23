First Warning Forecast: Showers today, Chilly this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain to end the work week. A chilly weekend. Warming to the 60s and 70s next week.

Mostly cloudy today with showers mixing in throughout the day. Highs will return to the upper 50s today. It will still be breezy with a SW wind at 5 to 15 mph.

WTKR News 3

The weekend looks nice, but cooler. Highs will dip to the upper 40s on Saturday with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible. Highs near 50 on Sunday with mostly sunny skies.

Get ready for another big warming trend early next week. Highs in the mid 60s on Monday, upper 60s on Tuesday, and low 70s by Wednesday.

Today: Showers, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-15

