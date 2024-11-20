Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Showers today, Cooler and windy to end the week

ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Low Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
One more warm day with highs near 70. Scattered showers move in with a cold front. Cooler and windy to end the week.

Warm again today with highs near 70, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. Showers should move out overnight to early Thursday morning.

Day Planner - AM.png

Cooler air settles in behind the front. Highs will drop to the mid 50s tomorrow. It will feel even cooler with strong winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Cool and windy for Friday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the low to mid 50s and a strong west wind gusting to 30 mph.

Still windy on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be the better pick of the weekend with more sunshine, highs near 60, and light winds.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)
Mosquitoes: Moderate

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Salvation Army's Digital Red Kettle