First Warning Forecast: Showers today, Cooler and windy to end the week

One more warm day with highs near 70. Scattered showers move in with a cold front. Cooler and windy to end the week.

Warm again today with highs near 70, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. Showers should move out overnight to early Thursday morning.

Cooler air settles in behind the front. Highs will drop to the mid 50s tomorrow. It will feel even cooler with strong winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Cool and windy for Friday with partly cloudy skies, highs in the low to mid 50s and a strong west wind gusting to 30 mph.

Still windy on Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be the better pick of the weekend with more sunshine, highs near 60, and light winds.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

