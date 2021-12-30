First Warning Forecast: Showers today, More rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Gloomy today, but still warm… We will see cloudy skies today with one round of rain moving through this morning and another round of rain this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in NC. Highs will drop to the low 60s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday but still warm for this time of year.

Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s on Friday. As we ring in the new year, temperatures will be in the mid 50s with rain moving in overnight Friday to Saturday morning.

It will still be warm this weekend but soggy. Expect mostly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers on Saturday and widespread rain on Sunday. Highs will return to the low 70s on Saturday and fall through the 60s on Sunday. Much cooler air moves in on Monday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs near 60. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/W/S 5-10

