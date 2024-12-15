First Warning Forecast: Showers tonight, More rain for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Cloudy, cool, and breezy today. Warming to the 60s early in the week. Tracking showers for midweek.

Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low to mid 50s, just below normal for this time of year. It will be breezy today with an east wind at 10 to 15 mph. Scattered showers will move in tonight.

Scattered showers will linger into Monday morning. We will see mostly to partly cloudy skies through the day. Highs will climb to the low and mid 60s tomorrow.

We will warm to the upper 60s on Tuesday with a mix of clouds. Winds will start to kick up again Tuesday to Wednesday.

A bigger chance for rain will move through Wednesday to early Thursday with a cold front. Temperatures will drop behind the front, from the upper 60s on Wednesday to the mid 50s on Thursday to the upper 40s on Friday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: E 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, AM Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

