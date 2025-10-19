First Warning Forecast: Showers tonight, mostly sunny Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast
This evening will be mild, but showers will return tonight. The rain lingers for a few hours overnight, but we’ll be dry by daybreak.
Mostly sunny conditions return on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible on Tuesday night with a backdoor cold front.
Sunny conditions last through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:
A tropical wave located near the Winward Islands continues to produce showers and storms. It lacks a closed area of circulation, but radar and satellite imagery indicate better organization. By the middle of next week, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form.
Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...30%
Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH...70%
