First Warning Forecast: Showers tonight, mostly sunny Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild, but showers will return tonight. The rain lingers for a few hours overnight, but we’ll be dry by daybreak.

Mostly sunny conditions return on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. A few spotty showers will be possible on Tuesday night with a backdoor cold front.

Sunny conditions last through the rest of the week. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

A tropical wave located near the Winward Islands continues to produce showers and storms. It lacks a closed area of circulation, but radar and satellite imagery indicate better organization. By the middle of next week, environmental conditions are expected to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...30%

Formation chance through 7 days...HIGH...70%

