First Warning Forecast: Showers, windy, and tidal flooding again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and wind continue through midweek. Sunshine returns for Friday and the weekend.

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers, not as soggy as yesterday, but still gloomy. Highs will reach the low 60s today. It will still be windy with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. The strong winds will trigger flooding near times of high tide this afternoon to early evening. Rain chances will increase tonight with the possibility for a strong to severe storm to mix in.

Rain continues for Thursday morning as a cold front moves through the area. Showers and clouds should clear out around midday. Highs will warm to near 70 and winds will flip to the SW behind the front.

Lots of sunshine for Friday. Highs will drop to the low 60s and it will still be windy with gusts to 30 mph. The weather looks good for trick or treating with clear skies and temperatures in the 50s.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Windy. Lows near 60. Winds: E 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Clearing, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Hurricane Melissa made landfall early this morning on the southern coast of eastern Cuba. On the forecast track, the core of Melissa is expected to cross eastern Cuba this morning, move across the southeastern or central Bahamas later today, and pass near or to the west of Bermuda late Thursday and Thursday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Melissa is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Melissa is expected to remain a powerful hurricane when it moves across the Bahamas later today and passes near Bermuda on Thursday night.

