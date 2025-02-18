First Warning Forecast: Significant snowfall expected Wednesday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A chilly week with highs in the 30s and 40s. Tracking significant snowfall for midweek.

Today will be one of the calmer days this week. Highs in the low to mid 40s today with partly cloudy skies with light winds.

WTKR News 3

An area of low pressure is set to track across the Southeast Wednesday to Thursday. This system has the potential to bring us significant snowfall. Showers will start Wednesday morning to midday and move out Thursday morning to midday. The biggest question mark is the location of the rain/snow line. The latest trend has the rain/snow line lingering over NE NC. Most of the region is expected to get 6”+ of snow with some area seeing 10”+.

WTKR News 3

Highs will struggle to reach the mid 30s on Wednesday and Thursday. It will also get windy again. Winds will start to ramp up on Wednesday and wind gusts could reach 30+ mph on Thursday.

We will dry out for the end of the week, but it will still be chilly with highs in the upper 30s for Friday. Highs will climb into the 40s this weekend with partly cloudy skies.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Significant Snow. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR